(CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is facing heavy backlash over her Covid-19 response and now many want to see her out of office.

A new change.org petition has already gathered more than 175,000 signatures calling on her recall.

The petition blames Whitmer for the coronavirus outbreak in Michigan and business closures.

It also criticizes the slow fixing of state roads.

