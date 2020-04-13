(CBS DETROIT) – As churches around the world improvised for Easter Sunday, one Michigan church helped those in need of a meal with a free happy meal.

Yes, we’re talking about a McDonald’s happy meal!

Juniata Baptist Church in Vassar partnered up with their local McDonald’s giving out 200 happy meals for kids.

The event drew in so many people, the drive thru line had to wrap around the entire building.

The church says this year’s happy meal giveaway was a substitute to their traditional easter egg hunt.

Some happy meals did come with surprise gifts.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.