(CBS DETROIT) – The smell of hot food lingered down a lower-level corridor at Henry Ford Hospital attracting hundreds of hungry healthcare workers in its path.

The meal comes compliments of the Detroit Lions as a way to say thank you to those working on the frontlines of Covid-19.

“Well the Lions reached out to us a couple of weeks ago, representatives from the organization, and they let us know that they would like to do something for our staff during this special time that we’re going through,” said Angella Crooms, HFHS Food and Nutrition Service assistant director.

Detroit Lions Coach Matt Patricia and team members sent food trucks Monday just in time for lunch to provide staff with some comforting eats to help knock the edge off of a long workday.

“Isn’t it amazing! Put on by the lions organization, sponsoring the food trucks. It’s amazing for us as healthcare workers to know that the organizations, the city, the community is behind us providing that life essential care for our Covid patients,” said Henry Ford Hospital President Ronnie Hall.

The Detroit Lions Inspire Change Initiative is behind the deed, an initiative geared towards funding community service programs.

“We were excited to hear that they wanted to do something so great for our team and as you can see they’re excited too. They’re coming out to the trucks and each of them is going to get a free meal,” said Crooms.

“Our team is amazing. Our physicians, our residents, our lab, my registered nurses, housekeepers. They team has really come together very united, and we’ve been able to staff and make sure that we’re providing the best kind of care for our patients,” said Hall.

