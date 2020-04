(CBS DETROIT) – The Army Corps says its scaling back the number of beds at a Novi Field Hospital.

This comes after state numbers show a decline in new coronavirus cases.

The Suburban Showplace Facility was originally planned to hold at least 1,000 beds.

Now it plans on holding around 250 beds. This is the second field hospital in the state after the TCF Center.

