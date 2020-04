(CBS DETROIT) – Beaumont Health is launching a major study to test the blood of Covid-19 survivors.

A collection of nearly 40,000 blood samples will study the antibodies of those who reported no symptoms.

Researchers say this will help determine how the coronavirus spreads.

The blood samples could also potentially help current coronavirus patients recover.

