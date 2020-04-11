NANCY DREW – Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

SPRING FINALE – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew investigate a mysterious death which also leads to new details regarding the Aglaeca curse.

Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star.

Ramsey Nickell directed the episode written by Erika Harrison & Jesse Stern (#118).

Original airdate 4/15/2020.

Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.