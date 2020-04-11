Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl (Photo: Diyah Pera/The CW)

SUPERGIRL – Sunday, April 12, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

LENA MOVES FORWARD WITH NON NOCERE – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) tasks Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) with protecting Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) from an anti-tech extremist, but his nefarious purpose goes beyond merely keeping Andrea alive.

Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) moves forward with Non Nocere, with Lex’s help.

Gregory Smith directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Chandler Smidt (#514).

Original airdate 3/8/2020.