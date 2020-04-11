Michael Trevino as Kyle and Jeanine Mason as Liz (Photo: Richard Foreman/The CW)

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, April 13, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

ACCEPTING REALITY — The discovery of some complications with Max’s (Nathan Dean) pod forces Liz (Jeanine Mason), Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) to confront the possibility that they may not be able to save him.

Elsewhere, Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) make amends.

Kimberly McCullough directed the episode written by Alanna Bennett & Jason Gavin (#205).

