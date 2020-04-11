Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty, Jordan Connor as Sweet Pea, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz (Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW)

RIVERDALE – Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

THE RIVERDALE HIGH VARIETY SHOW — After the previous debacles of “Carrie: The Musical” and “Heathers: The Musical,” Kevin (Casey Cott) decides to revive Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a variety show.

But when Mr. Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) forbids him from performing a number from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” Kevin and the gang rally against their principal – each by performing a number from “Hedwig,” turning the variety show into a full-fledged musical that reflects the students’ inner lives and struggles.

And amidst all the drama, one forbidden “showmance” begins to blossom.

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star.

Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams (#417).

