KATY KEENE – Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

TO GOOD TO BE TRUE – Katy (Lucy Hale) struggles with finding her place with her new position and loses her confidence and turns to Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) who gives her good advice.

Alex (Lucien Laviscount) wants to put together The Pussycats again, but what his dad envisions and what Josie (Ashleigh Murray) envisions for the group are two different things leaving Alex to make a tough choice.

Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) is happy that he is able to bring his current boyfriend and a budding friendship with an ex together, but things become a little messy.

Meanwhile, Pepper (Julia Chan) is in an online feud that could ruin everything for her, and she is stunned when she learns who it is.

Camille Hyde and Zane Holtz also star.

Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Mia Katherine Iverson (#109).

Original airdate 4/16/2020.

