IN THE DARK – Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

IN IT TOGETHER – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) is on the mend from her terrifying encounter with Dean (Rich Sommer), but Nia’s (guest star Nicki Micheaux) visit spurs her into action.

Murphy, Jess (Brooke Markham) and Felix (Morgan Krantz) must act quickly to devise a plan that will keep them out of Nia’s crosshairs and, possibly, save Guiding Hope in the process.

Also starring Keston John.

John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury (#201).

Original airdate 4/16/2020.