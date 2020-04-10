(CBS DETROIT) – Global efforts to stop Covid-19 won’t stop the Easter Bunny’s plans!

Kids all over the world are wondering if Easter will be the same as in years past.

Many countries across Europe are carrying on, whether with some Easter treats or the bunny himself.

In Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Facebook she spoke to the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy about working this year.

Good news, you can expect both will be out giving treats to the kids.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.