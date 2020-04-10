DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A new highly anticipated movie about five native Detroit gospel singers — The Clark Sisters — will air Saturday.

The sisters — Jacky, Denise, Twinkie, Dorinda and Karen — formed the group under the direction of their mother the late Doctor Mattie Moss Clark who was a well known choir director.

The biopic details the sisters’ rise to fame as the top selling female gospel group of all time.

The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel airs this Saturday on Lifetime.

