(CBS DETROIT) – Being stuck at home is making home offices and gyms even more important.

Online payment site “affirm” found sales of office products and gym equipment is on the rise.

Things like desks, chairs, and computer monitors are up 200 percent since the start of the year.

Fitness equipment like peloton are seeing a 160 percent growth.

Experts say the sales will likely go up as more work from home.

