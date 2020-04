DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit senior citizens can now shop during special hours reserved for them.

The department of health said this is a way to protect the vulnerable population from Covid-19.

East and west side grocery stores are participating including Meijer and imperial fresh market.

Store hours may vary.

