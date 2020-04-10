



During the COVID-19 pandemic, adjusting to staying at home every day can be difficult. Maintaining good health, both physically and mentally is important during this time. How do we continue to go about our daily lives of social distancing without compromising our mental and physical health?

On this weekend’s Community Connect, Cindy Klement, Adjunct Professor at EMU and Author, sits down with Lisa Germani to work through what we should all be doing during this stay-at-home order to stay healthy.

Cindy goes over maintaining daily routines and immune support, as well as a breakdown of the virus, what it is, how long does it live of surfaces, and how does it affect each person.

Learn more about Cindy at CindyKlement.com

