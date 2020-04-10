



– Today we meet a special man from Canton. He is 97-years-old and a Veteran of World War II.

For decades after the war, he owned and operated an auto repair shop. While Bill was in the military, he was issued a coffee cup.

Bill kept that coffee cup and still owns it to this day. The cup is a great reminder of his time in the military. What is inscribed on the cup is where Bill’s story begins.

Bill decided early on to inscribe all the major places he visited during the war. This piece of history shows just how far he traveled.

