(CBS DETROIT) – Seven seniors have died and another 36 others are testing positive for Covid-19 at a nursing home in Riverview.

Rivergate Terrace says of those who tested positive with coronavirus, 15 were staff.

The facility says it got its first coronavirus case on March 25.

The company who owns Rivergate Terrace also owns the Washington State Nursing Home which was one of the first sites of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

