DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s first makeshift field hospital is ready to take in patients.

Officials say the TCF Center will accept its first coronavirus patients Friday.

They will transfer in 25 people to start, eventually more in the coming weeks.

The temporary hospital has the ability to hold up to 1,000 people.

