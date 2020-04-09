



Community Connect has been in re-runs since the Stay-At-Home order, and now it returns this Saturday with new episodes virtually. Host Lisa Germani will be conducting her interviews from home as our employees abide by the social distancing requirements.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left Michigan in a Stay-At-Home order since March 23rd, but there are still the essential workers in hospitals that have been on the front lines of the outbreak.

Dr. Anu Malani, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at St. Joseph Mercy Health Systems, joins Lisa Germani to talk about the virus from the beginning to where we are with it now.

Dr. Malani will break down how COVID-19 compares to the flu, how Michigan is responding to the outbreak, Stay-At-Home rules, and how you should prep before needing to leave your home.

