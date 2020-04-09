(CBS DETROIT) – Dairy farmers across the state say they were struggling to stay afloat before but now business is uncertain.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues schools, businesses and restaurants no longer need large quantities of dairy products.

Farmers say they’re throwing gallons of milk away because it’s perishable.

The Michigan farm bureau says farmers should take extra sanitary precautions during the outbreak.

