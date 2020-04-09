DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – COVID-19 claims the lives of more people in the metro area this time including the Detroit Fire Department’s captain.

The Detroit Fire Fighters association confirms Captain Franklin Williams Jr. died Wednesday from complications tied to COVID-19.

This makes him the first member of the fire department to die from the virus.

The 57-year-old served with the department for 31-years.

