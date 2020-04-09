DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Cases of Covid-19 in Michigan is growing at an alarming rate. Many have asked about the prison population in the state and how they are dealing with the pandemic.

“Right now in Michigan, we’ve got over 200 prisoners test positive out of a population of about 38,000 and out of about 13,000 employees, we have had more than a hundred test positive,” said Spokesman for Michigan Department of Corrections Chris Gautz.

Out of those cases, two staff members and two inmates have died from the illness.

Gautz says the prisons started taking measures to keep inmates and staff safe from the virus before any cases were present.

“We allowed the use of bleach which was typically not allowed because it can be used in harmful ways. But we allowed that at all of our facilities so that all of our facilities could start doing a deep cleaning,” said Gautz.

He says they also stopped visitation on March 13. Now that the virus is present in the prison, anyone, including staff entering the buildings is screen and have their temperature taken.

If an inmate tests positive, they’re sent to one of three prisons within the state including here in macomb county, where there are currently over 50 inmates with coronavirus.

Gautz says these facilities have a specialized unit, designed to care for inmates that are positive and keep them separate from the main prison population.

He says information on cases are updated daily on their website, as well a hotline is being set up for family members concerned about their loved ones inside the prison.

