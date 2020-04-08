



– Take Root and Oakland University’s Ali Woerner helping those with Parkinson’s Disease through the art of dance.

Parkinson’s Disease takes a toll on balance and your body’s core. Take Root is aiming to help that with a dance class using dance exercises that can be done in a chair.

They tailor the exercises to help connect Parkinson sufferers to the rhythm of the music, which can beneficial not only for movement, but for their mental health as well.

“When they’re done with it, they’ve had a workout, but they laugh the whole time, so it didn’t really feel like a workout,” says Ali.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.