(CBS DETROIT) – Walmart and Kroger are among the stores testing one way aisles amid the outbreak.

Kroger is also introducing a new store capacity limit. Only allowing one customer per 120 square feet.

The company’s standard capacity was originally one person per 60 square feet.

Stores have been conducting senior only hours and putting tape on the floor for social distance measuring.

