DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Riders on the city’s buses will receive free masks while supplies last.

20,000 masks will be distributed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Detroit Department of Transportation is asking all riders to cover their mouth and nose while riding the bus.

Mayor Mike Duggan worked with Governor Gretchen Whitmer to secure the masks.

Duggan is also working with city bus drivers to ensure their safety after a DDOT bus driver died.

