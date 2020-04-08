NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The state of Michigan is expanding it’s COVID-19 response efforts by selecting a new facility to place patients who have fallen ill to the virus.

The Suburban Collection Showplace is the second alternative medical care facility following the announcement of the TCF Center’s conversion.

The venue will provide 250,000 square feet to accommodate 1,000 beds.

“The army corps of engineers is overseeing the buildout with the national guard as kind of a labor force. The patients that are gonna be in this space are gonna be patients that are more stable,” said Suburban Collection Showplace Communications Director McKenzie Bowman.

According to the Governor’s Office, Ascension Michigan is partnering to help respond to the crisis that is spreading rapidly throughout the southeastern part of the state.

“They’re going to be sent to us from other hospitals. There’s not going to be any walk-up or walk-in patients. If they are in need of more critical care they will be taken to a hospital and cared for there,” said Bowman.

Construction on the site is already is progress to reform the space into a field hospital.

“The suburban collection showplace is happy to be a resource to the community at this time. Umm we think everybody should be doing their part and standing up to fight against umm the COVID-19 virus,” said Bowman.

