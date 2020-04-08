Southfield (CBS Detroit) – I’m going into week 3 of working from home. As an MMJ, Multi-Media Journalist, I Report, Write, and Edit on my own.

I conduct all of my interviews via Zoom video conference call, but still, go out and shoot stand-ups and b roll for my stories.

When I’m in the field, I’m sure to have zero contact with anyone, and most times wear a mask just in case someone approaches and asks questions.

Since we are on a “Stay Home,” order, I always carry my station Id and necessary paperwork, proving I’m an essential worker.

When It comes to stand-ups (where you see me on-camera,) I’m learning to be more creative and keep things interesting. I’ve shot stories from my front porch and my back yard, and it’s working out!

Never thought this type of Reporting was even possible, but we are dedicated as a journalist to keep you informed. Especially during these ever-changing, unprecedented times.

