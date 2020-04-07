



– Two James Distillery has stopped the production of spirits to manufacture hand sanitizer.

Sourcing materials for packaging and ingredients that are required has been difficult for Head Distiller Joe Lordon, but they have been able to get what they need to get the job done.

While it only takes a half-hour or so to blend, “we can’t make it fast enough,” says Joe. They are busy fulfilling orders for local police, fire, and healthcare workers.

They plan on continuing manufacturing for as long as the need remains.

Two James is producing hand sanitizer in 4oz., 8oz., 16oz, and 32oz. sizes. The alcohol content ends up at 80%.

