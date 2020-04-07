(CBS DETROIT) – Boxes are coming down the assembly line and airmen from the Michigan National Guard are getting them ready for delivery.

“Hopefully with the extra assistance from the National Guard we’re looking at a goal of about 5,000 boxes a day,” said Senior Master Sgt. Robin Clever.

There’s a crisis happening in the state of Michigan and members are strapping up their boots and going to work for their communities.

“You know we have so many missions and so many different aspects and people from all different backgrounds. What the National Guard is part of is going out and helping our communities,” said Clever.

Their latest COVID-19 response assignment is in a Royal Oak warehouse helping the Forgotten Harvest Food Bank move tons of non-perishable goods.

“This is the same group that was down at the TCF Center building beds last week. They put together over 900 beds for that auxiliary hospital there. Now they’ve been asked to come out here and help fill boxes with food for a different kind of assistance,” said Clever.

Members from the Selfridge Air National Guard base will continue supporting Forgotten Harvest through the end of the month.

