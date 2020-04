(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit-based “Little Caesars” is delivering 1 million pizzas to hospital workers, police officers and firefighters nationwide.

The Detroit Medical Center will be the first facility to receive donations.

The company says starting April 13 customers can participate in “Pie It Forward” by donating pizzas to their local first responders.

