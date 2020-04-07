(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police Chief James Craig who tested positive for COVID-19 is sharing an update on his recovery.

Nearly three weeks ago Craig announced he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The 63-year-old says while he’s been in recovery at home but the progress hasn’t been easy.

Chief Craig says he is still making department decisions from home and communicates with the officers daily.

He also says he’s grateful for Henry Ford Staff and the people who wished him a speedy recovery.

