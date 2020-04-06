(CBS DETROIT) – A Royal Oak food bank is getting some extra support from the Michigan National Guard.

The Forgotten Harvest Food Bank will be one of the five distribution centers supported by the soldiers.

Other locations include Ann Arbor, Comstock Park, Flint and Pontiac.

The National Guard troops undergo screenings before serving the food banks and are equipped with protective gear.

