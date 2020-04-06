TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Beaumont staff refusing to work with COVID-19 patients could lose their job, that’s the warning the company told to its employees last Friday.

This is according to The Detroit News.

Exceptions will be made for those with underlying medical conditions.

Several employees say they’re worried about being exposed to the virus because of protective gear shortages.

Michigan currently has the third highest coronavirus outbreak in the nation.

