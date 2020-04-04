Michael Vlamis as Michael and Tyler Blackburn as Alex (Photo: Karen Kuehn/The CW)

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, April 6, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

AN ACT OF GOD — On the verge of a breakthrough in her quest to save Max (Nathan Dean), Liz (Jeanine Mason) turns to Kyle (Michael Trevino) for one last favor that could potentially land him in hot water.

Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Alex’s (Tyler Blackburn) investigation into Nora (guest star Kayla Ewell) leads them to a farm, where they meet a historian named Forrest (guest star Christian Antidormi).

Elsewhere, Cameron (guest star Riley Voelkel) confronts Jesse Manes (Trevor St. John) about her sister’s whereabouts, and Isobel (Lily Cowles) uses her powers for good.

Amber Midthunder also stars.

Shiri Appleby directed the episode written by Steve Stringer & Christopher Hollier (#204).

