NANCY DREW – Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

THE CLOCK IS TICKING – With only hours left, the Drew Crew must race against the clock to find a way to vanquish the Agleaca before she takes what is owed to her.

Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star.

Larry Teng directed the episode written by Melinda Hsy Taylor & Lisa Bao (#117).

