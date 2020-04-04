Adam Huber as Liam and Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon (Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW)

DYNASTY – Friday, April 10, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

IT TAKES TWO – Fallon’s (Liz Gillies) world turns upside down when she becomes the internet’s new queen of mean and her relationship with Liam (Adam Huber) is tested.

Culhane’s (Robert Christopher Riley) birthday becomes the main event, but Dominique’s (Michael Michele) new project has him questioning Vanessa’s (guest star Jade Payton) true intentions.

Cristal (Daniella Alonso) and Blake (Grand Show) hit a rough patch, while Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) finds herself in demand as the new advice guru on a popular podcast.

Also starring Alan Dale, Rafael de la Fuente, Sam Underwood and Maddison Brown.

Pascal Verschooris directed the episode written by Kevin A. Garnett (#317).

