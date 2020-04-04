Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn and Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood (Photo: Kailey Schwerman/The CW)

CHARMED – Friday, April 10, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

CHANGE OF HEART – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffries) must infiltrate a faction gala event in order to rescue Harry (Rupert Evans); Macy comes to a stunning conclusion.

Also starring Jordan Donica and Poppy Drayton.

Craig Shapiro directed the episode written by Aziza Aba Butain and Nicki Renna (#217).

Original Airdate 4/10/2020