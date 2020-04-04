Thomas Lennon as Mxyzptlk, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl and Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer (Photo: Katie Yu/The CW)

SUPERGIRL – Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

THOMAS LENNON (“RENO 911”) GUEST STARS IN SUPERGIRL’S 100TH EPISODE – Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon) returns with a proposition for Kara (Melissa Benoist) – what if she could go back in time and tell Lena (Katie McGrath) her secret before Lex did, would things turn out different?

Looking back over key moments throughout the series, Kara must decide if she wants to change history to become friends with Lena again.

Familiar faces return in this special episode.

Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb (#513).

Original airdate 2/23/2020.