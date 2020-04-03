MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan is taking more aggressive steps to keep people at home after officials say many are ignoring their orders.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says if you violate the stay-at-home order you face up to a $1,000 civil fine.

The penalty ramps up to a $500 criminal fine or 90 days in jail for repeated offenders.

These rules apply to people and businesses in a crackdown on those considered non-essential.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.