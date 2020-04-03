MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Nearly 1,400 staff at the Henry Ford Museum are being temporarily let go, according to the Detroit News.

This comes as the museum remains closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Monday until May 31, full-time staff will still receive health care benefits.

Those without those benefits will have to apply for unemployment assistance.

Remaining workers will have their pay decreased up to 25 percent.

