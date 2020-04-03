MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit is ramping up its fight against COVID-19 with new fast testing kits.

The city is one of the first in the country to receive these new kits which officials say can have results back within 15 minutes.

The kits are available right now only for those on the frontline fighting the virus.

At least 91 Detroit Police Department employees and 17 fire department employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says each of these new test machines will give them the ability to run up to 50 tests per hour.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.