(CBS DETROIT) – An important consumer alert for those of you using “Zoom” to work from home.

Experts say you should be cautious of hackers trying to get in on your calls.

They’re calling it “zoom-bombing.”

Some families say their children experienced it when strangers jump in on their call.

Zoom’s CEO says this can happen when people don’t set up a password for their meeting, admitting that more can be done on their end.

Zoom tells CBS News they are working to address these issues.

They’ve now enabled passwords for all users by default.

