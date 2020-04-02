(CBS DETROIT) – Heart-burn drug Zantac and other generic versions are being recalled for a cancer causing contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration says pharmacies should immediately remove the drug from shelves and people should stop taking the medication and throw it away.

The FDA found the carcinogen contamination last year but have now confirmed it’s lasting affects.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.