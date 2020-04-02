(CBS DETROIT) – Parents who are finding it difficult to keep their kids occupied at home can take advantage of this free offer.

The book “Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone,” will be free for the entire month of April.

The author of the series, J.K. Rowling says it’s a part of an initiative to help entertain kids at home.

The e-book and audiobook will be available free of charge.

