(CBS DETROIT) – The coronavirus pandemic might be slowing down the retail industry but not for gun sales.

The FBI says they completed 3.7 million background checks last month.

This is the highest amount since they started tracking the number back in 1998.

Experts say the spike in gun sales is tied to the outbreak and concerns over the future.

