DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan announces fees for COVID-19 testing will be waived.

Through June 30 members will not have to pay copays, deductibles and co-insurance for testing and treatment.

The waiver applies to the company’s commercial PPO, medicare advantage PPO, and HMO plans.

