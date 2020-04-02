SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A place known by locals as the Star Theatre is losing its iconic luster. After 23 years AMC’s Southfield 20 location is closing the curtains for good.

This entertainment staple is now dull. The lights are out at the AMC in Southfield and the coronavirus isn’t the blame.

This closure is strictly business.

The movie chain’s corporate office sent CW50 a statement about the closure saying, although locations nationwide are temporarily closed due to COVID-19, the lease for Southfield 20 location is expired and AMC is deciding to end operations.

Employees are telling CW50 although they heard rumors about a permanent shutdown they still feel blindsided.

“I heard around you know they were closing just because like they weren’t making enough money. Our tickets were only selling at $3.99 before 4 p.m. After 4 p.m. it’s $5.99. When I found out like they permanently closed AMC it was just a shocker,” an employee said.

All other Detroit-area AMC theaters are expected to reopen once the shelter-in-place order is lifted.

