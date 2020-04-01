MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The first of the month also means rent is due for many people, but Michiganders won’t be evicted just yet if they don’t pay up.

Governor Whitmer halted rent-based evictions last month due to the ongoing outbreak.

The order lasts until April 17.

Financial experts have a few tips for those struggling to pay when payment is due, they recommend talking to your landlord and working out a compromise.

This could include a payment reduction or extension.

You can also take out a small loan, since interests rates are lower than normal.

