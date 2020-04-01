MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – If you’re stuck at home chances are you’ve probably shopped online at one point.

Turns out many are shopping more than ever.

A report finds e-commerce up by 25 percent in March.

Online grocery sales doubled and it’s probably no surprise toilet paper sales were up 231 percent.

Millions stuck at home also seem to be enjoying their liquor.

Market research firm Nielsen says alcohol sales are up 55 percent compared to this time last year. Hard liquor is seeing the largest spike followed by wine and beer.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.